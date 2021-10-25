KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Herc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

NYSE:HRI opened at $187.47 on Monday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $192.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.43.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Herc by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Herc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Herc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Herc by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

