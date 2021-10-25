KeyCorp Raises Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $85.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WGO. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

