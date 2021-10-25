KeyCorp Trims The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $465.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $476.00 to $465.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $432.23.

COO opened at $417.02 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $314.29 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.72 and its 200 day moving average is $409.62.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

