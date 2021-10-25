Khrom Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,000. Regional Management comprises 6.5% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RM. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $2,194,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE RM opened at $54.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $557.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

