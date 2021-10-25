Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRC opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

