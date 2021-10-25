Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.02 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

