Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% yr/yr to $19.33-19.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.42 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.94 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $144.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

