Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group Plc is engages in the online gambling business. Its brands include 32Red, bingo.com, Bohemia Casino, Casinohuone, iGame, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Roxy Palace, Storspiller, Unibet and Vlad Cazino. The company was founded by Anders Strom in 1997 and is headquartered in Sliema, Malta.

