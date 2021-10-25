Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of KGSPY stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

