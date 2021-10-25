Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Klépierre stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.11. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

