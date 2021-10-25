KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $50,137,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $39,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $32,160,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $29,707,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.