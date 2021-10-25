KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

KNYJY opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $44.31.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

