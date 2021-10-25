Kopernik Global Investors LLC Takes $11.45 Million Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,070,523 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,000. Harmony Gold Mining makes up approximately 1.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 0.50% of Harmony Gold Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 65,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 33.0% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 44,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,065. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

