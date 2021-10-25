Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $260,475.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.