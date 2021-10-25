K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.30 ($13.30).

ETR SDF opened at €13.84 ($16.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €12.69 and its 200-day moving average is €11.46. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a one year high of €14.53 ($17.09).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

