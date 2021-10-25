Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 100,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 55,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LBAI stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

