Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $597.00 at Piper Sandler

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $597.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $684.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $556.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $585.93 and a 200-day moving average of $614.41. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $333.31 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

