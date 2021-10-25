Lam Research’s (LRCX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $750.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $815.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of LRCX opened at $556.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.41. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

