Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LDGYY stock remained flat at $$15.55 during trading on Monday. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

