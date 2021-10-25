Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
LDGYY stock remained flat at $$15.55 during trading on Monday. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
