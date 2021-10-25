Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR opened at $174.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

