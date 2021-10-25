Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGO. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Largo Resources to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of LGO opened at C$14.77 on Thursday. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$22.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of C$955.28 million and a PE ratio of 34.83.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$66.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.