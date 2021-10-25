Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 609,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Laureate Education by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

