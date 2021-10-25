Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $3.23 million and $95,303.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00102137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,157.24 or 1.00037695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.34 or 0.06618526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021732 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

