Legal & General Group Plc Buys 13,263 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.07% of Evolent Health worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,735 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2,886.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 110,449 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 327.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVH opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,648 shares of company stock worth $8,336,931. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

