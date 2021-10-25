Legal & General Group Plc Buys 5,900 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.