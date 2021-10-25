Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $546.29 million, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

