Legal & General Group Plc Invests $1.35 Million in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.