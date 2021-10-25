Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $430,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Lemonade by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,395. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.