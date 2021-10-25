Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.63.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.18. The stock had a trading volume of 244,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,085. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.65. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,734. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

