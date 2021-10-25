Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.87. Lennox International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.100-$12.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.63.

Lennox International stock opened at $312.18 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,734 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

