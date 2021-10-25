Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

FINMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of FINMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.75. 16,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

