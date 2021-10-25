Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) & ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Financial Review

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Level One Bancorp and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 25.69% 15.21% 1.18% ACNB 28.23% 11.48% 1.14%

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Level One Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Level One Bancorp and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than ACNB.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Level One Bancorp and ACNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $112.35 million 1.98 $20.41 million $2.74 10.61 ACNB $105.22 million 2.28 $18.39 million N/A N/A

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats ACNB on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.