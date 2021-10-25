Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $14.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after buying an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after buying an additional 200,016 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.