LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.50 million-$565.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $145.62 on Monday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.90. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

