Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 275.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,746 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LTRPA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $243.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.51. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

