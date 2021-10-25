Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post sales of $198.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.50 million. Life Storage posted sales of $156.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $756.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.65 million to $767.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $844.48 million, with estimates ranging from $815.50 million to $885.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

LSI traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $128.03. 417,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,184. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

