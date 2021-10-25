Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on LCTX. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.35 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.