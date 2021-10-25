Liquity (LQTY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $685,853.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00009031 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $65.43 million and approximately $685,853.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00069584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00071418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,788.33 or 1.00163153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.85 or 0.06621832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,744,644 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

