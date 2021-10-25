Liquity Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Liquity has a market cap of $65.24 million and approximately $575,823.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00008809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00070603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,134.72 or 1.00279322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.37 or 0.06650967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021383 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,764,108 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

