Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and $2,783.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,640.13 or 0.99755132 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 743,117,762 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

