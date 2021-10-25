Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 15,212.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 665,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $58,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $100.75 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

