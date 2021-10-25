LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0287 on Top Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $2,707.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.82 or 0.00471708 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001475 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.87 or 0.00955070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,900,446 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

