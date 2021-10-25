Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMGCU. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $9,940,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,483,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $1,575,000.

OTCMKTS RMGCU traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

