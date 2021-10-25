Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $55.46 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 7.9% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $55,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 491,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,377 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380,386 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 190,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.59. 16,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,600. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

