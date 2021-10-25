Lossless (LSS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.81 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $38.71 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 91.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00069174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,588.90 or 0.99422676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.24 or 0.06518010 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021349 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

