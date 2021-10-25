LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of US Foods worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 664,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after buying an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,464,000 after buying an additional 284,686 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 191.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,384,000 after buying an additional 2,992,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USFD opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -364.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.