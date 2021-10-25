LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Turbine worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

