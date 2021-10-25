LPL Financial LLC Purchases 33,853 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.