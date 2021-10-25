LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,997 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

