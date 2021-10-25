Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNDNF. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $40.65 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

